Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 4

Cast your vote for the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week.

Here's our candidates for the 13 On Your Sidelines VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week:

Zach Hop, Holland Quarterback: By taking down Wyoming 52-49, Hop helped Holland get its first non-forfeit win in more than two years. The senior’s winning touchdown pass was one of six total scores he had on the night. He also rushed for 200 yards.

Mark Konecny, Mona Shores Quarterback: Leading the Sailors to a 47-12 victory over Zeeland West, the senior went 11 of 15 for 166 yards with two touchdowns in the air. Konecny also rushed for 54 yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Carr, Hudsonville Quarterback: In Hudsonville’s 23-22 win over Jenison, the junior was 14-of-26 for 269 yards. He also scored three touchdowns.

Cast your vote by Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.

Who’s your vote for the Sidelines Week 4 MVP?



Hop- six total TD’s, rushed for 200 yds



Mark Konecny- 220 total yds, 5 total TD’s



Trey Carr- 14-of-26 for 269 yards, 3 TD’s — 13 On Your Sidelines (@13OYSL) September 20, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.