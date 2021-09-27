Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 5

Cast your vote for the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week.

Here's our candidates for the 13 On Your Sidelines VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week:

Brock Townsend, Caledonia Running Back: Much like pro wrestler Brock Lesner, Townsend could also be the next big thing. On homecoming night, the sophomore powered Caledonia past Grand Haven with 221 rushing yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns.

Hunter Schichtel, Byron Center Quarterback: We also had another underclassman who's made a name for himself. Against Northview, the junior quarterback scored two touchdowns. He also rushed for 211 yards on 25 carries.

Zak Ahern, Rockford Quarterback: The Rams moved to 5 and 0 this season, and a big reason for that was the play of Ahern. In the leading of the Rams over Hudsonville, the senior ran in two touchdowns, finishing the game with 153 yards on 16 carries. He also threw for 84 yards.

Cast your vote by Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.

Who is your pick for this week's VanDyk Mortgage 13 On Your Sidelines MVP? Townsend: 4 TD, 221 rushing yards. Schichtel: 2 TD, 211 rushing yards. Ahern: 2 TD, 153 rushing yards, 84 passing yards — 13 On Your Sidelines (@13OYSL) September 27, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.