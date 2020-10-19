Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 5

Cast your vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 5 MVP.

When their number was called, these young stars rose to the occasion and led their teams to wins. It's time to introduce them: the candidates for the week 5 edition of the Serra Honda 13 On Your Sidelines MVP

Andrew Kooi (Montague) Kicker: It's not too often kicker's get their due but Kooi was too good to be ignored. In the win over Whitehall Friday, the 5-9 junior kicked a 26 yard field goal to send the game in OT. Then he had another from 23 yards out in the second overtime that gave the Wildcats a win.

Colin Schotts (North Muskegon) Running Back: Schotts was calling the shots last Friday. In a 42-0 win over Mason County Central, the 5-10 senior ran for a touchdown and a game high of 219 yards on 21 carries.

Andrew Bradley (Kenowa Hills) Quarterback: Bradley was everywhere and did everything Friday. In an 18-point win over Wayland Union, the 6-3 sophomore threw for a touchdown and 85 yards while also running for two more scores and piling up 75 yards on the ground

As always, the winner will be decided by you. Cast your vote by 9 a.m. on Thursday and tune into 13 On Your Sidelines Friday night to see the winner.

Congratulations to Steve Ready of Spring Lake who won the Week 4 trophy.

