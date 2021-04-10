Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 6

Cast your vote for the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week.

Here's our candidates for the 13 On Your Sidelines VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week:

Cade Pilczuk, Grandville Running Back: Playing a huge part in a Bulldogs rushing attack that finished with 462 yards, the senior tallied three touchdowns on the ground in an easy win over Grand Haven. Pilczuk also caught one score too. He finished with 180 rushing and 65 receiving yards.

Corey Vanderputte, Oakridge Running Back: The senior led the way in Oakridge's win over North Muskegon. Last year's 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Year was up to his old tricks tallying four touchdowns to go with 265 yards rushing.

Alek Wickstrom, Grand Rapids Christian Quarterback: The Eagles came up short against Forest Hills Central last week but that was not due to a lack of effort from Alek Wickstrom. Against the Rangers, the sophomore quarterback racked up 228 passing as well as a pair of touchdowns with the last one sending the game into overtime.

Cast your vote by Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.

Who’s your pick for the Week 6 MVP?



Cade Pilczuk- 180 yards rushing and 65 receiving yards. Four TDs



Corey Vanderputte- 265 yards rushing, four TDs



Alek Wickstrom- 228 yards passing, two TDs — 13 On Your Sidelines (@13OYSL) October 4, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.