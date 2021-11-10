Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 7

Cast your vote for the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week.

With the conference title pictures starting to become clearer, late season games mean more and more. This week’s 13 On Your Sidelines VanDyk Mortgage MVP candidates left it all on the field. Not only did they lead their teams to victory, but now they could take home some individual hardware.

Here are our VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week candidates:

Destin Piggee, Muskegon: The Big Reds of Muskegon routed their neighboring rivals Mona Shores 49-28, and Destin Piggee was a big play machine in the win. He picked up 123 yards on six carries and two scores. The sophomore also added a pair of receptions for 71 yards and another score as Muskegon took over first place in the OK Green.

Alex Lee, Spring Lake: The junior was all over the field in the Lakers win over Coopersville, showing that he can do it all. The two-way force ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns, but he didn’t stop there. He also added six tackles and two interceptions on defense in the 27 to 20 victory.

Trent Behrenwald, Tri-County: Despite an hour of weather delays Trent Behrenwald was ready when his teammates needed him. The junior finished with 24 carries for 180 yards and one score on ground, and he also made the most of his lone reception—turning it into a 32-yard touchdown. His play was a huge reason why the Vikings topped Central Montcalm.

These three players are all deserving, but you can make one of them a winner. Cast your vote now! The polls close Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m.

