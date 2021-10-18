Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 8

Cast your vote for the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week.

Here are our candidates for this week's VanDyk Mortgage 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Week:

Alek Wickstrom, Grand Rapids Christian Quarterback: In the win over Forest Hills Northern, the sophomore took over, going 18 for 23 for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

John Passinault, Catholic Central Quarterback: In Friday's win over Cedar Springs, Passinault took his performance to another level. With star QB Joey Silveri out for the year with a torn ACL, the Cougars senior quarterback scored six total touchdowns. He passed for 258 yards and also rushed for a 105 yards.

Hunter Hogan, Ravenna Running Back: In a loss to Oakridge, Hogan tallied 236 yards on just 11 carries. The junior running back also scored twice.

Cast your vote now! The polls close Thursday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.

Who is your week 8 MVP?



