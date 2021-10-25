Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 9

Here are our candidates for this week's VanDyk Mortgage 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Week:
Mason McKenzie, Caledonia Quarterback: In the win over Hudsonville, the Scots junior racked 185 yards passing and 162 yards rushing. He also had two total touchdowns.
Brady Jacobs, Grant Quarterback: Another guy who did it all was Jacobs. Against Kent City, the senior not only ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns, he also passed for an additional 50 yards.
Thomas McCullough, Ravenna Wide Receiver: If you're wondering who dominated Central Montcalm, look no further than McCullough. The Bulldogs senior did it on the ground, going for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Cast your vote now! The polls close Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.
