VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 6

Four high school football stars stood out among the rest on Friday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six weeks of high school football have been completed in West Michigan with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

It's now time to meet the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 6 MVP Candidates presented by VanDyk Mortgage.

Candidate #1: South Christian senior quarterback Jake DeHaan

DeHaan scored a touchdown in every way imaginable in the 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week. He threw for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown. DeHaan rushed for 181 yards and threw for 127 yards as he helped the Sailors snap Catholic Central's 42-game winning streak with the 36-34 victory over the Cougars on Friday night.

Candidate #2: Rockford junior running back Ryan Ahern

Ahern has great football genetics as his brother, Zak, once dominated the high school football fields in West Michigan. On Friday, it was Ryan's turn to dominate. Ahern rushed for three touchdowns against Grandville and he would have tallied four rushing touchdowns if a fourth wasn't called back on a holding penalty. Ahern led the Rams to a 34-17 win over the Bulldogs.

Candidate #3: East Kentwood junior strong safety Mekhi Copes

Copes picked off Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie twice on Friday night. That's not an easy task considering McKenzie combined for seven touchdowns the previous week as he is one of the best football players in West Michigan. Copes' two interceptions were a silver lining in the Falcons' 29-0 loss to Caledonia.

Candidate #4: Forest Hills Central senior defensive lineman Crandall Quinn

Quinn was Mr. Clutch on Friday night for Forest Hills Central. The senior Ranger recorded two sacks, one tackle for loss and three solo tackles against Lowell, but the Michigan lacrosse commit also recorded the sack that ended the Red Arrows' potential game-tying drive down the stretch. Quinn's big plays on defense helped Forest Hills Central improve to 6-0 with the 14-7 victory over the Red Arrows.

Those are the Week 6 MVP Candidates. Make sure to get the votes in. The poll ends at noon on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2022 season

Week 1: Whitehall junior wide receiver Trannon Aylor

Week 2: Coopersville senior running back Dylan Merlo

Week 3: Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy

Week 4: Byron Center senior quarterback Hunter Schichtel

Week 5: Oakridge junior running back Trever Jones

