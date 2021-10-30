x
Walker-led No. 8 Michigan State tops No. 6 Michigan 37-33

Kenneth Walker III scored five of State's touchdowns Saturday afternoon.
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III celebrates his touchdown against Michigan during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kenneth Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns, lifting No. 8 Michigan State to a 37-33 comeback win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday. 

The Spartans trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before Walker boosted his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy. 

Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, left, dives over the goal line for a touchdown against Michigan's DJ Turner during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Walker’s fifth touchdown helped the Spartans take a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining and they held on for the win. 

Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley sealed the victory by picking off a floating pass from Cade McNamara.

