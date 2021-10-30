Walker-led No. 8 Michigan State tops No. 6 Michigan 37-33

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kenneth Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns, lifting No. 8 Michigan State to a 37-33 comeback win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday.
The Spartans trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before Walker boosted his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.
Michigan State beats Michigan
Walker’s fifth touchdown helped the Spartans take a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining and they held on for the win.
Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley sealed the victory by picking off a floating pass from Cade McNamara.
