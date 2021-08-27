Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 1

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Aug. 27.

13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Muskegon vs. East Kentwood:

Grand Rapids Christian vs. South Christian:

Unity Christian vs. Hopkins:

Hudsonville vs. Saline:

Union vs. Ottawa Hills:

Whitehall vs. Kalamazoo United:

North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Catholic Central:

Kent City vs. Newaygo:

Holland vs. Holland Christian:

Hamilton vs. Wayland:

White Cloud vs. Shelby:

