Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 1

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Aug. 27.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
20 and 30 Yard Line on American Football Field.

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Aug. 27.

13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week: Muskegon vs. East Kentwood:

Grand Rapids Christian vs. South Christian:

Unity Christian vs. Hopkins:

Hudsonville vs. Saline:

Union vs. Ottawa Hills:

Whitehall vs. Kalamazoo United:

North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Catholic Central:

Kent City vs. Newaygo:

Holland vs. Holland Christian:

Hamilton vs. Wayland:

White Cloud vs. Shelby: 

