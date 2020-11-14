x
Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 3 of playoffs

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Nov. 13
Credit: Clark Udell
Clay Udell has Down Syndrome and can't play high school football. But thanks to opposing coaches teaming-up, Clay got to score a touchdown.

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Nov. 13.

Montague vs. MCC

East Grand Rapids vs. Thornapple Kellogg

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Whitehall

Mona Shores vs. Caledonia

Rockford vs. Grandville

South Christian vs. Unity Christian

Tri-County vs. Oakridge

