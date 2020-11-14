Watch: 13 On Your Sidelines high school football highlights for Week 3 of playoffs

Watch all the highlights from high school football games across West Michigan from Friday, Nov. 13.
Montague vs. MCC
East Grand Rapids vs. Thornapple Kellogg
Forest Hills Eastern vs. Whitehall
Mona Shores vs. Caledonia
Rockford vs. Grandville
South Christian vs. Unity Christian
Tri-County vs. Oakridge
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.