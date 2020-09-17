Here's how fans and families can watch MHSAA games outside the stadiums

For families and fans who cannot attend in person, the MHSAA has an online platform for watching live games.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crowd sizes at high school sporting events have been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For families and fans who cannot attend in person, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has an online platform for watching live games and has launched a new Roku channel to view the events.

Games can be viewed on the NFHS Network. To access the games via Roku, type “Michigan” into the search box that will display lists of live, on-demand and upcoming events involving MHSAA member schools. Fans can bookmark their favorite schools for easy access.

A complete list of on-demand games, including football, volleyball, and soccer, can be found here.

Here's a list of local varsity football games happened over the next few weeks:

Varsity Boys' High School Football

Sept. 20

Muskegon Catholic Central vs Ludington at 7 p.m.

Sept. 27

Wayland Union vs East Grand Rapids at 4:30 p.m.

Grand Haven vs Rockford at 5 p.m.

Oct. 4

Forest Hills Central vs Cedar Springs at 5 p.m.

Orchard View vs Ludington at 7 p.m.

Oct. 11

Hudsonville vs Rockford at 5 p.m.

Lee vs Ludington at 7 p.m.

Oct. 12

Coopersville vs Comstock at 11 a.m.

Oct. 18

Grand Rapids Christian vs East Grand Rapids 4:45 p.m.

Sparta vs Comstock at 5 p.m.

Ottawa Hills vs Cedar Springs at 5:30 p.m.

Muskegon vs Mona Shores at 7 p.m.

Oct. 25

East Kentwood vs Rockford at 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming vs East Grand rapids at 6:30 p.m.

Whitehall vs Montrose at 6:45 p.m.

Mason County Central vs Ludington at 7 p.m.

Nov. 1

Lowell vs East Grand Rapids at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant vs Cedar Springs at 7 p.m.

East Kentwood vs Rockford at 7 p.m.

Allendale vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central at 7 p.m.

Nov. 2

Marquette Senior vs Muskegon at 1 p.m.

Hudsonville vs Traverse City West at 7 p.m.

Nov. 8

Edwardsburg vs Zeeland West at 7 p.m.

East Kentwood vs Brighton at 7 p.m.

Nov. 15

Hudsonville vs Brighton at 7 p.m.

Mona Shores vs Portage at 7 p.m.

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs Paw Paw at 7 p.m.

Cadillac vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central at 1 p.m.

Nov. 23

Mona Shores vs Walled Lake Western at 1 p.m.

Montague vs Glen Lake at 1 p.m.

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs Grand Rapids Catholic Central at 1 p.m.

Nov. 29

Mona Shores vs Martin Luther King at 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs Detroit Country Day at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30

Muskegon High vs River Rouge at 7:30 p.m.

