Overtime buzzer-beater earns Rockford an ESPN SportsCenter Top Ten highlight

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Rams are celebrating not only a win Tuesday night, but also some half-court heroics that landed the game-winning shot a spot on ESPN SportsCenter Top Ten.

In a tight battle against Grand Rapids Union, the game progressed into overtime.

As time expired, Sophomore Andrew Landis sunk a half-court shot to take home the win 54 to 51.

Excited fans rushed the court and erupted into celebration.

It wasn't just West Michigan who enjoyed the buzzer-beater: Tuesday's edition of ESPN SportsCenter Top Ten highlighted the teams' efforts and put the half-courter at the number two slot.

ANDREW LANDIS HITS A HALF-COURTER AT THE BUZZER TO PROPEL @RockfordRamsHoops TO VICTORY!!! pic.twitter.com/X94dw4vxKa — Rockford Athletics (@RockfordAD) December 15, 2021

