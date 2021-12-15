Overtime buzzer-beater earns Rockford an ESPN SportsCenter Top Ten highlight

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Rams are celebrating not only a win Tuesday night, but also some half-court heroics that landed the game-winning shot a spot on ESPN SportsCenter Top Ten.
In a tight battle against Grand Rapids Union, the game progressed into overtime.
As time expired, Sophomore Andrew Landis sunk a half-court shot to take home the win 54 to 51.
Excited fans rushed the court and erupted into celebration.
It wasn't just West Michigan who enjoyed the buzzer-beater: Tuesday's edition of ESPN SportsCenter Top Ten highlighted the teams' efforts and put the half-courter at the number two slot.
