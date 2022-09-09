Week 3 of high school football | 13 ON YOUR Sidelines highlights

13 ON YOUR SIDElines breaks down all of the action in week 3, featuring East Kentwood v. Grand Haven as the Game of the Week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week three of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

PART 1: East Kentwood vs. Grand Haven, Caledonia vs. Jenison, Grandville vs. Hudsonville, Reeths-Puffer vs. Muskegon

A our Game of the Week, these two OK RED conference teams are powerhouse opponents coming off huge wins. This'll be the 37th meeting between them. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers were never able to keep up with the Falcons as East Kentwood beats Grand Haven 42-0.

Caledonia takes Jenison 48-0

Grandville tops Hudsonville 40-29

Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20

PART 2: Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids Catholic, Unity Christian vs. Coopersville, West Catholic vs. Spring Lake, Allendale vs. Fruitport

These two teams were an exciting match-up as one of last season's Game of the Week. Their game lived up to the hype, and many were wondering if they could do it again. It was a low-scoring first half, but the Cougars come out on top in another thriller. Catholic Central beats Cedar Springs 21-20.

Unity Christian tops Coopersville 28-27

West Catholic defeats Spring Lake 41-6

Fruitport takes Allendale 50-35

PART 3: Week 2 MVP, Wyoming vs. Grand Rapids Union, Forest Hills Northern vs. Grand Rapids Christian, scoreboard

For what would be the first time since 1988, Union came into this game with hope of going 3-0 in their first three games. Wyoming is looking to score their first win of the season. With a lot on the line, it ended up being the Red Hawks with the victory, as Union beats Wyoming 48-20.

GR Christian tops Forest Hills Northern 20-7

OTHER SCORES:

