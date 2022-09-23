Week 4 of high school football | 13 ON YOUR Sidelines highlights

13 ON YOUR SIDElines breaks down all of the action in week 4, including our game of the week Grand Rapids Union vs. Reeths Puffer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week four of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

PART 1: Grand Rapids Union vs. Reeths Puffer, Forest Hills Eastern vs. Wayland, Cedar Springs vs. South Christian, and Byron Center vs. Lowell.

When Grand Rapids Union and Reeths Puffer faced off last year, it was an instant classic.

And heading into our 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week, both teams are much improved this year.

PART 2: West Ottawa vs. Grandville, Belding vs. Calvin Christian, Ludington vs. Oakridge, and Montague vs. Whitehall

PART 3: Hudsonville vs. Caledonia, Newaygo vs. Tri-County, and other local scores.

OTHER SCORES:

