Week 8 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week eight of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

Our Game of the Week highlights Coopersville vs. West Catholic.

PART 1: Coopersville vs. West Catholic, Ravenna vs. Oakridge, Mona Shores vs. Reeths Puffer, Grand Rapids Catholic vs. Wayland, White Pigeon vs. Kent City

West Catholic might have lost last week, but they still have a chance to share the OK BLUE conference title if they beat Coopersville this week. Coopersville is looking to break their losing streak against West Catholic, as the last time they beat them was in 2019. In the end, the Falcons destroy the Broncos 37-0.

These programs will face each other for the 56th time, but for the first time since 1968, Ravenna and Oakridge aren't in the same conference. The Eagles take the Bulldogs 48-6.

It's the 48th time that these two teams will meet. Reeths Puffers hasn't gotten a win in the matchup since 2016. Mona Shores take the win again 15-0.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central had a 42 game win streak before it ended in Week 6. Wayland shoots to get their first win against the Eagles since 2008. The Cougars beat the Wildcats 35-0.

Kent City was undefeated before losing badly in week 7. White Pigeon is 4-3 after a dominating win last week. With this being the first matchup between the programs since 2004, the Chiefs defeat the Eagles 44-19.





PART 2: Week 7 Protector of the Week, Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood, Byron Center vs. Forest Hills Northern, Calvin Christian vs. Sparta

Hudsonville and East Kentwood are hoping to stay in the race for a spot in the postseason. Currently coming into this week, East Kentwood is in and Hudsonville is out, and this game could play a role in that outcome. The Falcons top the Eagles 29-20.

Forest Hills Northen is currently out of a playoff spot, but beating Byron Center might help them snatch one. On the other side, Byron Center is hoping to get a win in order to share the OK WHITE conference title. The Bulldogs beat the Huskies 46-7.

With the playoffs around the corner, both Calvin Christian and Sparta are 4-3 and needing some points to push them ahead of their competition. The Spartans get the job done 42-0.





PART 3: Week 7 MVP of the Week, Thornapple Kellogg vs. Cedar Springs, Comstock Park vs. Kelloggsville, other scores

Both Thornapple Kellog and Cedar Springs are out of the playoffs, but they continue to have hope that they can sneak in. To do that, they have to go through each other in the OK GOLD conference. The Red Hawks top the Trojans 46-21.

Comstock Park and Kelloggsville are meeting for the 40th time this week, and the Panthers took this one 37-8.





OTHER SCORES:

