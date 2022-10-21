Week 9 Highlights of West MI High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you all the exciting action on the last night of the regular season.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — Week nine, the final night of the regular season for high school football, has arrived of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

Our Game of the Week highlights Rockford vs. Caledonia, where both teams enter tonight undefeated.

PART 1: Rockford vs. Caledonia, Mona Shores vs. Muskegon, Unity vs. West Catholic, South Christian vs. Forest Hills Eastern

The Rams haven't lost a regular season game since 2019. The Scots are looking to go 9-0 for the first time since 2008. Both teams are in division one playoffs this year, meaning may be a rematch in a few weeks. Rockford wins 38-15

This matchup is seen as the rivalry of the decade over in the Lakeshore. If the Sailors win, they take the OK GREEN title outright. But a Big Reds win would force a three-way tie with Zeeland West. Muskegon wins 55-35

The Crusaders and Falcons are in a three-way tie going into tonight with Fruitport as the top spot in the OK BLUE conference. Whoever wins this matchup will share the conference title. West Catholic wins 36-18

A win against F.H. Eastern tonight will make South Christian the OK GOLD conference champions. The Sailors win 56-22

PART 2: Week 8 Protector of the Week, Cedar Springs vs. Wayland, Hopkins vs. Belding, F.H. Northern vs. F.H, Central, Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Tri County

Both Cedar Springs and Wayland are hoping for a win tonight as it would almost guarantee a playoff birth for either of them, while a lost would really hurt their chances. The Red Hawks win 35-21

Belding strives for a win tonight as a win against Hopkins hands them the OK SILVER conference title. If Hopkins beats Belding, then both teams will share the title with Sparta. The Black Knights win 36-14

A win for F.H. Central means the OK WHITE title is theirs, while a win for F.H. Northern means a potential playoff spot for them. The Rangers win 32-0

This will be the first time ever that Muskegon Catholic Central and Tri County play each other, and both teams have already secured their spots in the playoffs. The Crusaders win 41-28

PART 3: Week 8 MVP, Grandville vs. East Kentwood, Hart vs. Ravenna, Scoreboard

Grandville and East Kentwood face off tonight, both fighting to take the third slot in the OK RED conference rankings. The Bulldogs win 34-21

Ravenna has already secured their playoff spot, while Hart needs to beat Ravenna just to keep their hopes alive for one. The Bulldogs win 48-0

OTHER SCORES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.