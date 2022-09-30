Week 6 of West Michigan High School Football | 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES

13 ON YOUR SIDElines is here to bring you our most exciting slate of high school football so far this season in week six.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week six of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

Our Game of the Week highlights Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian.

PART 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. South Christian, Whitehall vs. Oakridge, Martin vs. Northpointe Christian, Grandville vs. Rockford and Mona Shores vs. Zeeland West.

For the second time in three years, Grand Rapids Catholic Central and South Christian will be meeting in an OK-GOLD conference match-up undefeated. The fans were left to sit at the edge of the bleacher seats the entire game as no one scored in the first half. The Sailors end up topping the Eagles 36-35.

Whitehall beats Oakridge 42-8

Martin falls to Northpoint Christian 19-35

Grandville falls to Rockford 14-37

Mona Shores tops Zeeland West 34-6

PART 2: Protector of the Week, Forest Hills Central vs. Lowell, Byron Center vs. East Grand Rapids and Muskegon vs. Grand Rapids Union

In this OK-WHITE conference match-up, 4-1 Lowell looks to hand 5-0 Forest Hills Central their first lost of the season. The Rangers manage to keep their streak alive as they win 14-7.

Byron Center tops East Grand Rapids 20-19

Muskegon beats Grand Rapids Union 43-21

PART 3: Week 5 MVP, East Kentwood vs. Caledonia and Schoolcraft vs. Muskegon Catholic Central

In the OK-RED conference, 3-2 East Kentwood hopes to end 5-0 Caledonia's winning streak. The Falcons are currently in last place in the conference ranking, while the Fighting Scots are in first. Caledonia got off to a fast start and never looked back, defeating East Kentwood 29-0.

Schoolcraft falls to Muskegon Catholic Central 12-16

OTHER SCORES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.