West Catholic to host Desmoid Tumor Awareness night in honor of Gabe Augdahl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One thing is quite clear watching West Catholic High School senior basketball player Gabe Augdahl on the court - basketball is his passion.

"I just love basketball," Augdahl said.

Augdahl's love for the game amplifies on the offensive side of the floor.

"Scoring for sure [is my favorite]," Augdahl said. "I don't like defense."

Everybody on the team knows it too. Augdahl can shoot the rock.

"Ask anybody on the team, Gabe is one of the better shooters for sure," West Catholic head coach Troy Dudas said. "And he loves to show it."

Showing off that sweet stroke has been a challenge for Augdahl as of late.

"It's good to be back in the gym again," Augdahl said.

Augdahl has been away from the gym battling a desmoid tumor, a very rare soft tissue disease since the summer of 2021. The disease is so uncommon only five of every one million people are diagnosed with the tumor every year.

The West Catholic senior discovered he had the disease after playing basketball in the gym with some of his friends over the summer.

"It was scary for sure," Augdahl said. "I was kind of shell shocked at first. I didn't have very many thoughts going through my brain. I was shocked but I knew I had my family right behind me."

Augdahl has gone through a lot. He goes to treatment every Thursday and lost almost 20 pounds over a week. He has since added back the muscle he lost, and is now playing limited minutes for the Falcons varsity basketball team.

Augdahl is not just getting support from his family. He is receiving love from the West Catholic community, who is coming together for a desmoid tumor awareness game on Friday night against Fruitport.

Hey everyone.



My brother, Gabe, was recently diagnosed with a rare form of a tumor called a Desmoid Tumor.



Gabe is a member of the basketball team at West Catholic High School, and on February 17th we will be holding an event to raise awareness. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/oPFYnogKCo — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) January 27, 2023

"I am really excited," Augdahl said. "I think it's going to be sweet. It should be packed. It will be a fun game for sure."

A fun time celebrating Augdahl who continues to make significant progress every week with his positive outlook on life.

"Faith over Fear," Augdahl said. "Pretty much keep faith in your life. Don't worry about the little things. Try to focus on the bigger picture to succeed."

Augdahl's focus on the big picture makes his team grateful for the little things.

"He brings a smile every day that just lights up the room means so much to our team," Dudas said.

That smile is not going anywhere, anytime soon.

"Life would be boring if it was perfect," Augdahl said. "Keep the faith in you and stay strong."

All money raised on Friday will go directly to the Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation in honor of Gabe. Tip for the basketball game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

