West MI High School football playoff highlights | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines

It's week two of the playoffs, and our Game of the Week is Mona Shores vs. Forest Hills Central.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's high school football playoff time in West Michigan! 13 ON YOUR SIDELines is here to break down all of the action from week two, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group.

PART 1: Game of the Week: Mona Shores vs. Forest Hills Central, Caledonia vs. Rockford, Fruitport vs. Whitehall, Unity Christian vs. South Christian

Our Game of the Week is Mona Shores vs. Forest Hills Central, as District championships are on the line in Division 2. This is the third straight year the Sailors and Rangers have met in the postseason. F.H.C. wins 33-21

Rockford and Caledonia faced off last week with a Rams victory. This will be the first time the two OK RED conference teams meet in the playoffs. After going into two overtimes, the Fighting Scotts win 14-13

For the first time in school history, Whitehall has gotten to double digits in the wins column. Fruitport has been their best in a decade. These teams were also rivals in the Seaway Conference up until the 80s. The Vikings win 51-26

Whoever wins this matchup between Unity Christian and South Christian goes on to the Division 4 regionals. The Sailors win 35-20

PART 2: Week 10 Protector of the Week, Belding vs. Oakridge, Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Berrien Springs, Muskegon Catholic vs. Reed City, Coopersville vs. Muskegon, Zeeland West vs. St. Joseph

Belding is looking to have their first 10-win season for the first time since 1998. Oakridge is currently 9-1. These Division 5 teams have faced off in the playoffs twice before tonight. The Eagles win 30-8

Also in Division 5, Grand Rapids Catholic Central meets Berrien Springs for the first time ever. The Cougars win 56-0

In District 6, Muskegon Catholic Central played against Reed City. While they faced each other twice in the 90s, it'll be their first time meeting in the playoffs. The Coyotes win 36-7

Coopersville and Muskegon square off for the first time ever in Division 3. The Broncos last won a district title in 2007, while Big Reds have won 11 district titles since then. Muskegon wins 40-14

Zeeland West and St. Joseph are meeting for the third time in the last five years during the playoffs. The Dux win 36-18

PART 3: MVP of the Season Nominees, Scoreboard

OTHER SCORES:

