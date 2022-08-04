West Michigan softball team playing in Little League World Series

The Georgetown Little League Softball All-Stars won the State Championship, escaped the group stage of the World Series to be on their way to a Championship.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A little league All-Star team from West Michigan is competing on the world stage tonight at the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, WA.

Earlier this summer, the Georgetown and Hudsonville Little League All-Star Teams combined forces and began their long road to the World Series.

First, the team played through some heated competition at the state level, eventually defeating Clare 8-0 to win the State Championship.

Next, the team prepared for the regional tournament which would pit them against teams from all over the Midwest. The team, now representing all of Michigan, defeated Ohio in the opening game of the tournament, but lost in the second round to Indiana, knocking them into the loser's bracket.

Team Michigan fought out of the loser's bracket, defeating Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa without allowing a single run to be scored against them.

In the finals of the central region tournament, the team faced off against Indiana again, crushing them with a score of 12-1.

The team was now on to the JLS World Series in Washington.

A total of ten teams from all over the world were invited, including six American teams, a Canadian team, a Filipino team, a team from the Czech Republic and a team from Curacao.

The West Michigan team of All-Stars played four games in the group stage of the World Series, only losing a single close game to a team from South Carolina 6-5.

The team emerged from the group stage and is set to play a team from Connecticut tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Connecticut team went 2-2 in the group stage, losing to teams from Nevada and Texas.

If Michigan's team wins tonight, they will face the winner of South Carolina vs. Czech Republic on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Semi-Final Championship Game.

The Championship Game of the World Series is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.

All remaining games can be watched on ESPN+ and the Championship Game will be on ESPN 2.

The team shared a fundraiser page on GoFundMe to help pay for expenses from the trip to Washington.

