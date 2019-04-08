GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A group of softball players from West Michigan made quite the run in the Senior League Softball World Series.
Representing the Central Region in the tournament, Michigan District 9 went 4-0 in Regional play and defeated the West Region 7-6 in their first game of the World Series. They went on to win against the Southeast Region 5-1, Canada Region 5-2, Europe-Africa Region 15-7 and East Region 7-5.
However, their improbable run fell short when the Delaware D3 Region team won a nailbiter, 8-7, against the West Michigan-based team.
The last day of the tournament is Sunday, August 4, and while the girls from West Michigan aren't in the finals, they still have a chance to take home third-place.
The team's roster includes:
- Courtney Hardin, catcher
- Lauren Schwallier, outfield/pitcher
- Avery Hobson, outfield
- Paige Stroster, pitcher/first base
- Emma Spahr, outfield/pitcher
- Grace Cooper, outfield/shortstop
- Sydney Carr, shortstop
- Sophia Holverstott, outfield/third base
- Jessica Dobias, centerfield
- Alison Schultz, second base/outfield
- Alyssa Braam, pitcher/first base
- Ashley Strick, third base/shortstop/outfield
- Lauren Campbell, first base
- Peyton Perrin, second base/catcher
- Gwendolyn Weber, pitcher/outfield/third base
- Ashlie Fields, third base
For more information, visit https://www.littleleague.org/world-series/2019/slsbws/teams/central-region/.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.