GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A group of softball players from West Michigan made quite the run in the Senior League Softball World Series.

Representing the Central Region in the tournament, Michigan District 9 went 4-0 in Regional play and defeated the West Region 7-6 in their first game of the World Series. They went on to win against the Southeast Region 5-1, Canada Region 5-2, Europe-Africa Region 15-7 and East Region 7-5.

However, their improbable run fell short when the Delaware D3 Region team won a nailbiter, 8-7, against the West Michigan-based team.

The last day of the tournament is Sunday, August 4, and while the girls from West Michigan aren't in the finals, they still have a chance to take home third-place.

The team's roster includes:

Courtney Hardin, catcher

Lauren Schwallier, outfield/pitcher

Avery Hobson, outfield

Paige Stroster, pitcher/first base

Emma Spahr, outfield/pitcher

Grace Cooper, outfield/shortstop

Sydney Carr, shortstop

Sophia Holverstott, outfield/third base

Jessica Dobias, centerfield

Alison Schultz, second base/outfield

Alyssa Braam, pitcher/first base

Ashley Strick, third base/shortstop/outfield

Lauren Campbell, first base

Peyton Perrin, second base/catcher

Gwendolyn Weber, pitcher/outfield/third base

Ashlie Fields, third base

For more information, visit https://www.littleleague.org/world-series/2019/slsbws/teams/central-region/.

