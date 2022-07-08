West Michigan softball world champs return home

The team was escorted by two firetrucks and a police car.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The magical ride came to a fantastic finish for the Georgetown Township softball all-stars on Saturday night.

Michigan defeated South Carolina 5-1 in the championship game to claim the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series crown.

But the magic continued on Sunday night. After the team returned back home to the Grand Rapids airport, they received a police and firetruck escort to the Vitale's in Hudsonville. Waiting at Vitale's were hundreds from the community ready to celebrate.

Following the arrival, the players and coaches were announced one by one off of the bus to loud cheers from those who came to celebrate.

The community has gathered to celebrate the Georgetown Township softball all-star team for winning the Little League Softball World Series!



"It's insane," Team Michigan all-star shortstop Lydia Clark said. "I didn't realize how many people were going to be here. It's insane how many people supported us through this."

One member of the team was in utter shock to see what the community pulled off for their return.

"I feel like I am in a dream," Team Michigan all-star catcher Macy Alkema said. "It feels like I am watching it on TV. It doesn't actually feel like I am here."

After returning home from Washington, the kids from West Michigan not only represented the Georgetown and Hudsonville little leagues, but all of Michigan and the entire Midwest.

The team could not be any more proud.

"Amazing feeling," Team Michigan all-star softball manager Calvin Merritt said. "These girls have worked so hard for so long. They are a great group of girls to coach and be around. They are just great athletes. They play as a team, work as a team and win as a team. It's a great feeling."

After winning their fourth straight state championship, the Georgetown Township softball all-stars are now world champs.

