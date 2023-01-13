WATCH: West Michigan Whitecaps 2014 home opener

Just three months after a devastating fire that destroyed about a third of the ballpark, the Whitecaps were able to rebuild and play their home 2014 home opener.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps made a major announcement that they will be beginning a massive construction project on LMCU Ballpark.

The project will take place over roughly the next five years and it will improve the player facilities and provide new experiences for fans.

The entire LMCU Ballpark will be getting a facelift and building a foundation for the next 30 years.

In early January of 2014, the ballpark suffered a massive fire that destroyed about a third of the facility, putting the home opener in April in jeopardy.

But the resilience of the Whitecaps organization would shine through the cloudy horizon and construction crews immediately got to work rebuilding.

The Whitecaps were able to complete enough of the construction to open the ballpark for the home opener on April 8, 2014. And we were there for that first game in the reconstructed stadium against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

In honor of the big news, our team dug deep into the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Vault and found that game's broadcast in its entirety and it is now available for all to enjoy!

