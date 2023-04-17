Western Michigan alum Skyy Moore envisions big jump in 2023

Now that Moore has a feel for what it takes to be a professional, he hopes he can take a big leap in 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team closed out the spring in style on Saturday as Super Bowl 57 champions Skyy Moore and Mike Caliendo back in Kalamazoo for the first time since winning it all.

Caliendo returned after spending the year on the practice squad, but Moore had more of a role in 2022.

In fact, Moore's rookie year was quite the rollercoaster ride.

Moore fumbled a few punts early on in 2022, but he recovered at the end of the season. Moore recorded a key punt return in the AFC Championship to set up Kansas City's game-winning field goal over the Bengals to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.

The former Bronco's rookie year, ended even better. Moore recorded his first ever touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. It was also the final touchdown of the entire NFL season.

"I hope to take my biggest leap yet," Moore said. "Each year. My Year 1 to Year 2 is where you have the most improvement. I am coming into a situation where I know the playbook now. I know my coaches. I know what is expected. Really, there are no excuses. Last year, I was a rookie. Everything was going around for the first time. It's not the case this time. I am definitely coming in with a more strict mindset."