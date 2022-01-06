'Great day to be a Bronco': Western Michigan introduces new athletic director

Dan Bartholomae met the media at a press conference Thursday morning in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It may look like a snowy mess to everyone else this week, but to Western Michigan University’s newest employee, Western Michigan is paradise.

“Is it a great day to be a Bronco?" asked Dan Bartholomae.

For Bartholomae, it certainly is.

The former Oregon State Deputy AD was officially introduced as WMU’s new athletic director Thursday morning, replacing Kathy Beauregard who recently retired after 24 years. Those are some big shoes to fill, but Bartholomae is confident he can take the program to even higher levels.

“I believe we can be great at everything we do, that we can challenge the status quo and not accept mediocrity,” he said.

At his press conference, Bartholomae acknowledged the many challenges standing in his way. There’s still the pandemic, as well as the brave new name, image and likeness world of the NCAA.

“I’m still learning about where we are (but) for me personally, I see it as an opportunity to educate,” he explained.

And then there’s the budget at WMU. But while the scale is a lot smaller than it was when he worked with the Beavers and before that, the University of Pittsburgh, Bartholomae is not intimidated.

“You have to be smart, you have to be creative, and you have to outwork people.”

You think he’s excited?

“I don’t know about you but I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get going.”

Clearly no first day jitters here.

