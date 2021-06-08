Western Michigan begins football practice

Western Michigan's football team started practice Friday. The Bronco's will open the season September 4 against the University of Michigan.

Friday both teams began preparing for that game in Ann Arbor with their first practices of the preseason.

U of M's workout was closed to the media but Western Michigan's wasn't. Broncos head coach Tim Lester said he was impressed by what he saw on day one. With just helmets on, his team showed a lot of discipline. Something they lacked last year.

"A phenomenal job staying off the quarterback. Lineman can't use their shoulders they have to use their hands," Lester said. "I want them to play hard, but I want them to play smart. Sometimes that energy needs can really get up over the top. Today it was good. It was properly the best helmets practice without."

WMU has its work cut out for them. They are 0-7 all time against Michigan.

