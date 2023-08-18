Western Michigan closes fall camp on positive note

Taylor says the buy in is there, the energy has definitely been evident and he likes where his team is at this moment.

Example video title will go here for this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The college football season is quickly approaching.

There are less than two weeks away until the Western Michigan Broncos take the field for the first time in the Lance Taylor era.

Friday at Waldo Stadium, the Broncos wrapped up the final day of fall camp. It was practice No. 16 overall for Western.

Up and at ‘em early this morning for @WMU_Football fall camp practice.



We’ll hear from the Broncos soon on @wzzm13! pic.twitter.com/bF9Qy4nDEq — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 18, 2023

Taylor says the buy-in is there, the energy has definitely been evident and he likes where his team is at this moment.

"We're really proud of what we have accomplished and the steps we have taken," Taylor said. "We are right under two weeks until Game 1. We still have a lot of work to do. A lot of preparation to do and some things to clean up but I am really proud with where we are. I think the guys have improved offensively, defensively and special teams wise. I think we've had great competition during this camp. We've really taken a step in the right direction in terms of who we want to be this year."

Taylor says there is much more work to do before Western Michigan takes the field for the first time.

"We want to continue to mature on both sides of the ball and eliminate the self inflicted wounds," Taylor said. "What I mean by that are things that hurt yourself: penalties, turnovers, situational mistakes. Whether you are in the red zone or on third down, those are scoring opportunities. We have to take advantage to maximize those so we want to continue to take steps in those directions and it will be a big couple of weeks in terms of game prep and how we will practice in a normal practice session as we prepare for a game."

The year starts off with a showdown against Saint Francis at home on Thursday August 31.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.