New Western Michigan football coach Jeff Popovich appeared on 'The Bachelorette'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan head football coach Lance Taylor is certainly proud of his first coaching staff, especially new special teams coordinator Jeff Popovich.

The two coached together in Louisville. Taylor was the offensive coordinator while Popovich was an analyst. Taylor knew Pop would be a good addition to his team in Kalamazoo.

"He commands and demands attention to detail," Taylor said. "That's what I love about him."

Popovich knows all about LOVE. It was what he was searching for 20 years ago.

"It was an interesting experience to say the least." Popovich said.

The Broncos special teams coordinator was on the first season of the Bachelorette. Young Coach Pop, fresh off of a playing career at the University of Miami, was seen changing a tire on the show shirtless back in 2003 to try and woo the then-Bachelorette, Trista.

"I was trying to go to a football game, in all reality," Popovich said. "The date was down at a football game and the RV got a flat tire. I didn't really feel like sitting on the side of the road. Something had to get done. Someone had to do something about it. I decided to hop out there, take charge and get it done."

He got it done and now he never hears the end of it.

"You know, it gets brought up to me on a daily basis," Popovich said.

However, his Broncos players are a bit hesitant to bring up the topic.

"He's been super hard on us," Western Michigan sophomore kicker Palmer Domschke said. "I feel like everyone is a little afraid to push that question out. We all live our lives. Can't really judge nobody about it."

Coach Taylor, on the other hand, can't hold back his thoughts.

"I think it's mentioned at least once a day by me or somebody on our staff," Taylor said. "The more we can continue to be good sports about it. It's great."

Taylor learned about Popovich’s appearance after he hired him on staff. Pop did not advance beyond the second episode, so now he is walking on egg shells around Taylor.

"He brought it up," Popovich said. "He mentioned it was grounds for dismissal when he found out about it."

Taylor says it is never too late for him to earn a rose on his staff for the Broncos.

"I was disappointed that he did not earn a rose," Taylor said. "I told him I was going to have to go back and check the film and tape and see if he cried in the limo on the way home. I don't know if he will ever live that down."

Popovich has been married to his wife Lara for 18 years and they have two children, so he is just fine with a little chirping about his appearance on the Bachelorette.

"I partook in it, so I embrace it as this point," Popovich said. "You take your job seriously, not yourself. Have a good time. Nothing to be ashamed of."

Popovich actually met his wife after taping the Bachelorette but before the show actually aired. So when Pop met his future in-laws over 20 years ago, they had many questions to ask.

