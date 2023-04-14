Western Michigan going through intense spring quarterback battle

Taylor says he does not plan on naming a starting quarterback until fall camp.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Spring practices are winding down for a few college football teams. The Broncos end their spring on Saturday with the annual Spring Showcase at Waldo Stadium.

Despite the end of spring ball, the quarterback battle has only just begun.

Three different quarterbacks started games for Western Michigan last season: Jack Salopek made seven starts at quarterback, Treyson Bourguet started four games as a true freshman and Mareyohn Hrabowski made one start.

First-year head coach Lance Taylor is still learning how each of the quarterbacks work, and says it has been quite the quarterback competition during spring ball for that starting job.

"I think they have taken really great steps," Taylor said. "We've got a really good, strong room. We have some really good leaders. They are starting to master the offense and understand what we are trying to do from a play-caller progression standpoint. They've really taken steps. It's been a battle. I think you have seen different guys perform well on different days. I think the thing that has to continue to improve there is consistency. But I am really pleased with where they are and where they are learning the offense right now."

Taylor says he does not plan on naming a starting quarterback until fall camp. He wants the process to continue through the summer and into the fall.

Salopek and Bourguet took several of the snaps with the first teams during camp.

The Spring Showcase will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Waldo Stadium.

