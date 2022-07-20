Western Michigan head golf coach wins U.S. Adaptive Open

Moore finished with 38 pars in the tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINEHURST, N.C. — Western Michigan head golf coach Kim Moore is bringing some hardware back to Kalamazoo, as she won the first-ever U.S. Adaptive Open at the historic Pinehurst Course.

Moore had no issues throughout the tournament, as she led from beginning to end. She started on Monday shooting a 76, then recorded an 80 on Tuesday and wrapped up her run with a 76 on Wednesday. Overall, Moore finished the 54 holes shooting 232, which was 16 over par. She won the inaugural event by eight strokes.

Moore was born without a right foot and a slight case of spina bifida. She played at the University of Indianapolis and had plenty of success, but Moore says this is one of the most best wins of her life.

"I've won some able-bodied events in my time in college," Moore said. "I never won when I was playing professionally, but I have won some national amputee golf championships. But this, being all encompassing, has been very rewarding, I would say it's right up there at the top."

She is the fourth head coach in Western Michigan women's golf history. She was hired back in November of 2020.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.