Western Michigan hires new AD from Oregon State

Dan Bartholomae, Oregon State University’s executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer, will take the reins of Bronco Athletics.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is over: Western Michigan University has a new director for intercollegiate athletics.

As longtime athletic director Kathy Beauregard retires this month, wrapping up four decades at Western, Dan Bartholomae of Oregon State University will take over the reins.

“We are grateful to Kathy for her many years of exemplary leadership. Moreover, her pioneering success leading Bronco Athletics has left an incredible foundation upon which our forthcoming athletic director can build in the years to come,” President Edward Montgomery says.

"Dan comes to Western with a strong record of service in Division I athletics and a commitment to maintaining a program centered on success for our student athletes on and off the field. We are pleased to have a leader of his caliber and experience to guide the division into its next era of accomplishment."

As Western's new AD, Bartholomae will be responsible for the administration of a comprehensive NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Intercollegiate Athletic program, reporting directly to the president and serving as a member of the president's cabinet.

"I am thrilled to be joining all Bronco student-athletes, coaches, staff and surrounding fans and partners in creating a first-class experience for all those invested in Bronco Athletics," Bartholomae says.

"We will champion our student-athletes as they pursue their athletic, academic and life goals; we will serve as incredible partners within the University and to our fans and supporters; and we will empower our athletic department staff and coaches in achieving our goals together. This is a great day to be a Bronco, and we are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work!"

His appointment, subject to the Board of Trustees' approval, will be up for consideration at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 20, 2022.

