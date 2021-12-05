Western Michigan is heading to the Quick Lane Bowl

WMU will take on Nevada in a game that will kick off on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan won't have to travel very far for its bowl game. The Broncos found out Sunday they'll play in Detroit in the Quick Lane Bowl.

WMU will take on Nevada in a game that will kick off on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. Western went 7 and 5 this year with a 4 and 4 MAC record.

Nevada meanwhile had an 8 and 4 with a 5 and 3 conference mark. This is the eleventh time in program history the Broncos are going bowling.

