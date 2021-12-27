Western Michigan takes on Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.

DETROIT — The Broncos are hungry for a bowl game win after the Christmas holiday.

Western Michigan University punched their ticket to the Quick Lane Bowl where they'll take on Nevada.

Western went 7 and 5 this year with a 4 and 4 MAC record.

Nevada meanwhile had an 8 and 4 with a 5 and 3 conference mark. This is the 11th time in program history the Broncos are going bowling.

WMU Head Coach Tim Lester is confident that with a clear home-field advantage, this time around could go his team's way.

You can watch it on ESPN.

13 ON YOUR SIDE Sports Director Jamal Spencer is in Detroit and will have highlights on 13 ON YOUR SIDE News at 5 and 6 p.m.

