Western Michigan wins fourth straight, 24-17 over Buffalo

Skyy Moore finished with a career-high 163 yards receiving.
Credit: AP
Western Michigan cornerback Dorian Jackson (23) celebrates with linebacker Zaire Barnes (3) after Barnes recovered a Pittsburgh fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleb Eleby threw a pair of touchdown passes to Skyy Moore and Western Michigan won its fourth straight game, defeating Buffalo 24-17 in a Mid-American Conference opener. 

Eleby hit a streaking Moore with a 64-yard strike to give the Broncos the lead with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. 

After Buffalo went three-and-out for the fourth straight possession, the Broncos burned almost six minutes off the clock before La’Darius Jefferson scored from a yard out. 

Kyle Vantrease’s 1-yard keeper cut the lead to seven with 1:17 remaining but WMU recovered an onside kick. 

Moore finished with a career-high 163 yards receiving.

