What a difference a week makes for Michigan State, Michigan

It was hard to imagine a bigger swing from one week to the next for both teams.
Credit: AP
Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White (7) makes a catch while defended by Michigan defensive back Jalen Perry (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mel Tucker earned his first victory as Michigan State's coach, and it was one the Spartans won’t forget anytime soon — a 27-24 upset in Ann Arbor against Michigan. 

In its opener, Michigan State lost to a Rutgers team that had dropped 21 straight Big Ten games. And Michigan thumped Minnesota on the road that same day. 

After losing to Michigan State, Michigan dropped 10 spots to No. 23 in the AP poll.

