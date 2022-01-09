What's next for Michigan football? Former announcer Jim Brandstatter answers

The Wolverines recently retired play-by-play announcer says more great things are on the horizon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Michigan play-by-play announcer Jim Brandstatter has no regrets about retiring from the booth after this past season, but he’d be lying if he told you he wasn’t excited about what’s ahead for the Michigan football team.

“Michigan has a great foundation and base to work with, and a great staff,” he told us a few days after the team suffered a season-ending loss in the Orange Bowl to Georgia. “A lot of the guys are coming back.”

In his opinion, that includes U of M head coach Jim Harbaugh. After leading his team to the college football playoff this past year, Harbaugh’s name has been mentioned as a candidate for several NFL jobs. However, Brandstatter doesn’t seeing him skipping town.

“He played for Michigan and Bo Schembechler,” Brandstatter says about Harbaugh’s loyalty to the program. “What more do you want?”

Well for starters, another trip to the semifinals.

Though it’s certainly not a given, Brandstatter likes the Wolverines chances. Granted, their defense is losing its top star to the NFL draft, but Brandstatter says they’ll still have plenty of firepower left.

“Yes, they’ll miss [Defensive end] Aiden Hutchinson but I believe firmly they have enough players in the pipeline that defense will continue to flourish under [Defensive coordinator] Mike Macdonald,” he says.

The offense, though, is a big question mark for Brandstatter. Talent isn’t a question, but Harbaugh’s days of having two stellar quarterbacks at his disposal could be numbered.

“We know both can play. We know Cade [McNamara] can take you to a Big Ten Title, we know J.J. [McCarthy] has got tremendous upside,” Brandstatter says. “I think that both of them will be in school and will not transfer until after spring football.”

Let the speculation begin. Remember, we’re only 237 days until the start of next season.

