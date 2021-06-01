Whitecaps’ Andre Lipcius promoted to Double-A Erie

Lipcius was the Tigers’ third round pick in the 2019 draft and has played both third base and second base for the Caps this season.

For the first time as a High-A affiliate, the Whitecaps have had a player called up. The team announced Monday that Andre Lipcius is headed to Double-A Erie.

The infielder leads the team with a .277 batting average. He's got nine hits in his last eight games and 13 RBI on the year. Lipcius was the Tigers’ third round pick in the 2019 draft and has played both third base and second base for the Caps this season.

Wenceel Perez has been called up from Lakeland to take the roster spot. Dane Myers is being sent down from Erie to the Whitecaps as well.

