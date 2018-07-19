GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Some key leaders will be taking on new roles with the Whitecaps at the end of the year.

Whitecaps Managing Partner and CEO Lew Chamberlin and Whitecaps CFO Denny Baxter will be moving into the new roles of chairman and founder. Baxter and Chamberlin were the original owners of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Whitecaps President Scott Lane will be retiring at the end of the year, his role will be taken on by Steve McCarthy, who is currently the vice president of sales.

“For 25 seasons, we’ve worked to make the Whitecaps one of the best in Minor League Baseball," said Lane via a press release.

“In that time, we’ve built an extremely strong organization and due to the talent here I feel confident this is the time for me to step away,” Lane explained. “I’ve enjoyed my time at the Whitecaps and I’m excited to start my next stage in life. The Whitecaps will always be important to me. I’ll still be coming to games but now it will be to enjoy the atmosphere.”

Jim Jarecki will now be moving into the role of vice president and general manager.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM