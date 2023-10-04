Whitecaps announcer channels Masters energy, goes viral

Everyone was in the mood for golf this weekend, including Whitecaps play-by-play announcer Dan Hasty.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Masters wrapped up this weekend, getting everyone in the mood for golf—including the West Michigan Whitecaps play-by-play announcer, Dan Hasty.

Hasty channeled his inner Jim Nantz during the seventh inning on Saturday, a moment that's going viral on Twitter.

In the video, classical music plays in the background as Hasty does his play-by-play in a calm voice.

"Hello friends, a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Comstock Park. This is inning number seven. Still on the front nine, if you will," Hasty says in the video.

Yesterday, our broadcaster @ThatDanHasty announced an at-bat as if it was @TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/Ks0keXM3Eo — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) April 9, 2023

After a player hits the ball, he continues the bit.

"A fine hit. Deep to left center. Off the wall. Lucas Dunn into second base. Exquisite," he said. "A one-out double here in the seventh."

He goes on to say the player "got it into the short grass," and starts to laugh. "Aren't you happy it doesn't sound like that every single day?" he asks.

On the Whitecaps' Twitter page, the video has over 250,000 views, and the tweet has over a million. Whitecaps Manager Brayan Peña even retweeted the

