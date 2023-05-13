Whitecaps blanked by Lugnuts 6-0

The Whitecaps struggled to find offensive momentum, collecting just five hits as the Lugnuts held West Michigan to an 0-for-5 mark with runners in scoring position.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps missed a chance to win a six-game series as part of a 6-0 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 7,603 fans Saturday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps struggled to find offensive momentum, collecting just five hits as the Lugnuts held West Michigan to an 0-for-5 mark with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, the 'Caps committed two costly errors in the third inning as Lansing exploded for six runs to cruise to the victory.

The Whitecaps fought out of early trouble as the Lugnuts loaded the bases with one out in the first inning before 'Caps starting pitcher Garrett Burhenn recorded the last two outs to get out of the inning unscathed. Lansing responded with a six-run third inning - highlighted by a two-run single by Euribiel Angeles - as a fielding error at second base allowed the sixth run to cross, delivering Lansing a comfortable 6-0 advantage. The Lugnuts struggled offensively past the third inning, collecting just three base hits the rest of the game. At the same time, Lansing starter and University of Michigan product Blake Beers dominated the Whitecaps, allowing just three hits through seven shutout innings before closer Kumar Nambiar finished the job with two shutout frames to earn the 6-0 shutout.

The Lugnuts improve to 15-16 as the Whitecaps fall to 19-13 and now sit two games back of the Great Lakes Loons for first place in the Midwest League East division. Beers (4-1) secures his fourth win of the season, while Burhenn (1-2) suffers his second loss, allowing six runs (five earned) through just three innings. Over 7,500 fans attended the Saturday evening contest to become the largest crowd of the 2023 season.

UP NEXT