MUST SEE: Whitecaps broke decades-long record last night, clinching no-hitter

The Whitecaps made history Thursday night pitching a seven-frame no hitter. The West Michigan fans went wild.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps threw their first no-hitter in more than two decades against the Fort Wayne TinCaps in a doubleheader Thursday night. The almost 5,000 fans in attendance watched in awe as the team scored 5-0 and 4-0, with seven hitless frames.

The feat was accomplished Thursday by the combined effort of Whitecaps pitchers Sandel De La Cruz, Michael Beinlien, Jared Tobey and Bryce Tassin.

The last time the team achieved a no-hitter was 21 years ago by pitcher Calvin Chipperfield.

Game 1 of the doubleheader saw similarly record-breaking gameplay. Starter Beau Brieske (5-3) became the first Whitecap to throw a complete game shutout since Eudis Idrogo in 2018.

In Game 2, Eric De La Rosa grasped a two-run double in the fourth inning before the pitchers ultimately secured the victory.

As the Whitecaps clinched their first no-hitter, fans and the team shot to their feet to celebrate. Players gathered on the diamond, hugging and cheering.

Watch the glorious moment on the Whitecap’s Twitter page below.

We are proud to present the final out of our first no-hitter since June 13, 2000!



🎙: @ThatDanHasty pic.twitter.com/Qd8XjsNthG — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) July 16, 2021

The Whitecaps will continue their seven-game series against the TinCaps Friday at the LMCU Ballpark, starting at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available on the team’s website.

