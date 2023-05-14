Whitecaps crush the Lugnuts 6-2 on Mother's Day

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps used late offense and clutch pitching to earn a 6-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 4,440 fans on Mother's Day Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.



Every Whitecaps hitter reached base as West Michigan collected four extra-base hits, including two home runs, in the victory. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starter Jack O'Loughlin posted five shutout innings as 'Caps pitchers didn't allow a walk and held Lansing to a 2-for-9 mark with runners in scoring position in the Mother’s Day win.



West Michigan grabbed the lead in the second inning as Izaac Pacheco blasted a solo home run before Luis Garcia roped an RBI double, taking the 2-0 lead. Lansing loaded the bases in the fourth but couldn't capitalize, as shortstop Euribiel Angeles popped out attempting to bunt to end the inning. 'Nuts outfielder Junior Perez opened the sixth inning with a single before coming around to score on a throwing error, trimming the deficit to 2-1. Lansing tied the game in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Perez before Whitecaps outfielder Roberto Campos smoked an RBI single, retaking the 3-2 advantage. West Michigan added crucial insurance runs in the eighth as outfielder Justice Bigbie pounded a two-run homer before Jace Jung added an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-2. The Lugnuts couldn't rally as 'Caps relievers Tyler Mattison and Gabe Sequeira combined for two shutout frames to secure the 6-2 victory.

