Whitecaps down Dragons in rain-soaked shutout

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps collected their third shutout of the 2023 season as part of a rain-shortened 2-0 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The evening began with a brief shower that delayed the start of the contest almost 20 minutes before the first pitch, and three pitchers combined to hold the Dragons to just two hits over eight scoreless frames. In the bottom of the eighth, a nearby thunderstorm finally reached Comstock Park, forcing the early completion of the contest.

The Whitecaps scored an unconventional first run on Thursday, as Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera committed a balk to score Austin Murr from third base. The balk call led to the ejection of Dayton manager Bryan LaHair and gave the ‘Caps a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, a second double by Murr plated Justice Bigbie to extend the West Michigan edge to 2-0 and conclude the scoring in the contest. Murr doubled in his third and final at-bat, making him the first Whitecaps player with a three-double game since Cooper Johnson accomplished the feat on July 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the ‘Caps pitching staff was exceptional as starting pitcher Keider Montero struck out seven Dragons hitters in four one-hit, scoreless frames. Reliever Tyler Mattison (2-0) struck out three batters in two scoreless frames to collect his second win of the season before Chavez Fernander tossed the final two innings to pick up his first save this season and second of his Whitecaps career.

The Whitecaps improve to 8-4 and a first-place tie with the Lake County Captains in the Midwest League Eastern Division, while the Dragons fall to 4-8. Montero struck out the side in two of his three innings on the hill and recorded his 300th career strikeout.

UP NEXT

This six-game series between the Whitecaps and Dragons at LMCU Ballpark continues Friday at 6:35 pm. Former Ohio State Buckeye Garrett Burhenn makes a start for West Michigan against the Dragons Thomas Farr. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

