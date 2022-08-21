Whitecaps out of first place after dropping Bung Hammers and Las Calaveras games on Sunday

Tigers 2021 third round pick Dylan Smith started the second game for West Michigan on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps played two, but really 1 and a 1/2 games, and lost them both on Sunday.

The team resumed Saturday night's Beer City Bung Hammers game as it was suspended in the top of the sixth due to the weather. The Bung Hammers were only able to muster two runs thanks to a Jake Holton two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

However, it was not enough as Lake County took down the Bung Hammers 7-4.

Bung Hammers fall 7-4 completing the suspended game from last night.



The Whitecaps will become Calaveras de West Michigan for the series finale against the Lake County Captains. pic.twitter.com/ykxXoQ1BLN — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 21, 2022

In game 2 of the day, the Whitecaps turned into Las Calaveras de West Michigan for the Copa de la Diversión game.

It was the Captains who came out on top for the second time with the 6-3 victory.

Well shoot... 9th inning rally came up just short, so that means a series split.



We're off tomorrow, and then we welcome the South Bend Cubs into LMCU Ballpark starting Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/PyANLbPvdi — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) August 21, 2022

Tigers 2021 third round pick Dylan Smith got the nod on the mound for just his third start in West Michigan. He was previously on the injured list since June.

Tigers 2021 third round pick Dylan Smith gets the start in the final game of the series against the Lake County Captains as Calaveras de West Michigan. pic.twitter.com/z5xrxGLxTX — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) August 21, 2022

Smith started out sharp by striking out three batters in the first inning. Smith finished the afternoon with five strikeouts, but got pulled following a three-run fourth inning.

West Michigan first baseman Austin Murr recorded two RBI singles. Whitecaps catcher Josh Crouch recorded a RBI single in the ninth.

The Whitecaps now trail the Lake County Captains by one game for first place in the Midwest League East second half standings. Whoever wins the second half between those two teams, makes the playoffs.

West Michigan starts a six-game series with the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.