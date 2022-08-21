Whitecaps out of first place after dropping Bung Hammers and Las Calaveras games on Sunday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps played two, but really 1 and a 1/2 games, and lost them both on Sunday.
The team resumed Saturday night's Beer City Bung Hammers game as it was suspended in the top of the sixth due to the weather. The Bung Hammers were only able to muster two runs thanks to a Jake Holton two-RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning.
However, it was not enough as Lake County took down the Bung Hammers 7-4.
In game 2 of the day, the Whitecaps turned into Las Calaveras de West Michigan for the Copa de la Diversión game.
It was the Captains who came out on top for the second time with the 6-3 victory.
Tigers 2021 third round pick Dylan Smith got the nod on the mound for just his third start in West Michigan. He was previously on the injured list since June.
Smith started out sharp by striking out three batters in the first inning. Smith finished the afternoon with five strikeouts, but got pulled following a three-run fourth inning.
West Michigan first baseman Austin Murr recorded two RBI singles. Whitecaps catcher Josh Crouch recorded a RBI single in the ninth.
The Whitecaps now trail the Lake County Captains by one game for first place in the Midwest League East second half standings. Whoever wins the second half between those two teams, makes the playoffs.
West Michigan starts a six-game series with the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday.
