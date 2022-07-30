Whitecaps fall as Dam Breakers to Dragons 8-1

West Michigan scored the first run of the game and gave up eight straight runs.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps turned into the West Michigan Dam Breakers on Saturday night to raise awareness for the Grand River Restoration project.

While the team raised awareness, the Dam Breakers did not score many runs as they fail to sleigh the Dragons with the 8-1 loss.

West Michigan scored the first run of the game on an Esney Chacon RBI single in the second inning. That one run was all they scored.

The Dragons put up eight straight unanswered runs to run away with the 8-1 victory.

The Whitecaps will look to split the series with Dayton on Sunday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

