Whitecaps hold on to beat Cubs 2-1, snap three-game losing skid

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps needed a win on Wednesday to stay within striking distance of first place of the Midwest League East standings, and they did just that.

West Michigan held on to defeat the South Bend Cubs 2-1 after dropping Tuesday night's game in extra innings.

The Whitecaps scored both runs in the first inning thanks to a Jace Jung RBI single and a Trei Cruz sacrifice fly.

Tigers' top prospect Jackson Jobe was scheduled to make his Whitecaps debut on Wednesday but his start has been moved back after he woke up with a sore back.

Carlos Guzman stepped up in his place and threw six innings of shut out baseball, recording four strikeouts while allowing just three hits.

Relief pitcher Andrew Magno was put in a tough spot again as he had runners on second and third with no outs with the game on the line for the second night in a row.

"We trust him," Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña said. "He earned that trust. He goes out there every single day. He gives you everything that he got. We're excited about his future. We hope he can continue what he has been doing for us."

Magno was able to get the Whitecaps out of the jam and deliver the win, thanks to a big play from shortstop Trei Cruz, who threw the tying run out at home.

"I felt good," Magno said. "It's always fun to get in there when it's competitive. To have that opportunity for them to trust me, it's fun. I love doing this. It's just about grinding and getting it done. It was exciting to get that last strikeout."

The Whitecaps continue their series with South Bend on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

