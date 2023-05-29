Whitecaps honor Memorial Day during weekend series with Lake County

Honoring the United States in any way is special for Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — While the Whitecaps may not be playing this Memorial Day, the team definitely did its part in honoring those who fought for our country over the weekend.

Over the last three games at LMCU Ballpark, the Whitecaps wore camouflage jerseys against the Lake County Captains.

Also before the fans sang "Take me out to the ball game," the ballpark took part in singing "God Bless America" during the seventh inning stretch.

Honoring the United States in any way is special for Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña.

Peña hails from Cuba, but after spending time in Major League Baseball, he decided to become an American citizen. He earned his citizenship back in 2008.

"It means everything to me," Peña said. "I love this country so much. I appreciate so much what this country has given me, my family and I am so thankful. So thankful for everybody who had something to do with this opportunity for me to be free. I love everybody. I appreciate everybody's sacrifice. Obviously, I love this great country and like I said before I am honored, humbled and very proud to be an American."

While Peña and the Whitecaps do not play on the national holiday this month, they will in July. On the 4th of July, West Michigan will battle the TinCaps in an ALL CAPS battle in Fort Wayne. The game will be the first of a six-game series against the TinCaps.

The Whitecaps are on the road this week. They'll play the Dayton Dragons in Ohio.

