Whitecaps return to practice after All-Star break

West Michigan's record in July is 12-3.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — After a few days off thanks to the All-Star break, the West Michigan Whitecaps returned to LMCU Ballpark on Thursday for a fine tuning practice before returning to action.

The Whitecaps had Monday through Wednesday off. Some players went home to visit family while others went to explore other parts of Michigan.

While enjoying the time off, they're ready to get back to baseball.

"Nice little three, four days off for the group of guys," Whitecaps first baseman Jake Holton said. "Get the mind away from baseball. It was nice, but it's good to be back out here."

The 'Caps have been on fire in the month of July. The team lost just three games going 12-3 during the month. They hope they can recapture the momentum they maintained in the first half, but they are just excited to see each other again.

"I missed these guys a lot," Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña said. "I am not going to lie to you. I would love for you guys to hear everybody show up in that clubhouse. Everybody was screaming and hugging each other. It's like, 'Guys, it was just Sunday, the last time you saw each other.' It says a lot about our team chemistry. It says a lot about what we represent and our guys are having fun."

The fun will be on the road this weekend. The Whitecaps will drive up to Midland on Friday for a quick three-game series against the Great Lakes Loons before returning back to Comstock Park next week for the series with the Dayton Dragons.

