Whitecaps settle for series split following 8-2 loss to Dayton

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Pitching struggled for the West Michigan Whitecaps as the offense fell silent in an 8-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons Sunday afternoon in front of 4,044 fans at LMCU Ballpark.
Whitecaps pitchers allowed six extra-base hits, including three home runs, as the offense managed to advance only one runner into scoring position in the loss.
Dayton outfielder Austin Hendrick opened the scoring with a solo home run to deliver the Dragons the 1-0 lead in the first inning. West Michigan responded in the next frame as Chris Meyers snuck a two-run home run inside the right field foul pole, storming in front 2-1. Dragons third baseman Austin Callahan roped a two-run double in the third inning before Dayton added three more runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Michael Trautwein, taking control of the contest with a 6-2 lead. Dayton extended their lead in the fifth inning as Mat Nelson smoked a two-run home run to increase the advantage to 8-2. West Michigan managed just two hits past the fifth inning as Dragons pitching retired 12 of the last 14 batters to end any chance at a comeback and earn the convincing 8-2 victory.
The Dragons improve to 6-9 as the Whitecaps fall to 9-6. Dragons starting pitcher Jose Acuna (2-0) allowed two runs through five innings of work with five strikeouts in his second victory of the season, as 'Caps starter Wilkel Hernandez (0-2) allowed six runs through 3.2 innings in his second loss. Trautwein’s home runs mark the first time he’s gone deep in consecutive games in his professional career.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps head to Perfect Game Field in Iowa for a rematch of the 2015 Midwest League Championship series as they visit the Cedar Rapids Kernels beginning Tuesday at 7:35 pm. Lefty Carlos Pena gets the start for West Michigan, while the Kernels starter is to be determined. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.