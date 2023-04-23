Whitecaps settle for series split following 8-2 loss to Dayton

Whitecaps pitchers allowed six extra-base hits, including three home runs, as the offense managed to advance only one runner into scoring position in the loss.



Dayton outfielder Austin Hendrick opened the scoring with a solo home run to deliver the Dragons the 1-0 lead in the first inning. West Michigan responded in the next frame as Chris Meyers snuck a two-run home run inside the right field foul pole, storming in front 2-1. Dragons third baseman Austin Callahan roped a two-run double in the third inning before Dayton added three more runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Michael Trautwein, taking control of the contest with a 6-2 lead. Dayton extended their lead in the fifth inning as Mat Nelson smoked a two-run home run to increase the advantage to 8-2. West Michigan managed just two hits past the fifth inning as Dragons pitching retired 12 of the last 14 batters to end any chance at a comeback and earn the convincing 8-2 victory.



The Dragons improve to 6-9 as the Whitecaps fall to 9-6. Dragons starting pitcher Jose Acuna (2-0) allowed two runs through five innings of work with five strikeouts in his second victory of the season, as 'Caps starter Wilkel Hernandez (0-2) allowed six runs through 3.2 innings in his second loss. Trautwein’s home runs mark the first time he’s gone deep in consecutive games in his professional career.